Seoul stocks up Monday morning on U.S. stimulus deal, eased Brexit uncertainties
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Monday morning, backed by a fresh U.S. stimulus deal and eased uncertainties from Brexit.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 16.48 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,823.34 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks traded bullish after finishing at an all-time high the previous session, led by chip and bio advances.
Investor sentiment remained high on imminent U.S. fiscal spending aimed at coping with the virus fallout in addition to eased woes over Britain's departure from the European Union (EU).
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.93 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.42 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics advanced 0.5 percent, and Celltrion edged up 0.14 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver and its rival Kakao both retreated 0.53 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem dropped 0.49 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI declined 0.53 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, moved up 0.8 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,097.5 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.5 won from the previous session's close.
