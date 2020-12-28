Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
(LEAD) New infections under 1,000 for 2nd day amid extended virus curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily caseload of new coronavirus infections stayed below 1,000 for the second straight day on Monday due mainly to less testing over the weekend amid tougher virus curbs that have been extended for another week.
The country added 808 more COVID-19 cases, including 787 local infections, raising the total caseload to 57,680, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities on Monday confirmed the country's first cases of a more transmissible variant from three arrivals from Britain.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the South Korean nationals who came from Britain last week were confirmed to have the new COVID-19 strain.
-----------------
Seoul stocks up Monday morning on U.S. stimulus deal, eased Brexit uncertainties
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Monday morning, backed by a fresh U.S. stimulus deal and eased uncertainties from Brexit.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 16.48 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,823.34 as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
(LEAD) USFK to begin COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) will start administering its initial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine this week, beginning with health care workers, officials said Monday.
USFK received the first shipment of Moderna's vaccine on Friday as Camp Humphreys was chosen by the U.S. government as one of four sites outside the continental U.S. that will receive the initial vaccination.
-----------------
Quarter of recent local COVID-19 infections originate among family members: PM
SEOUL -- A quarter of all the new local COVID-19 patients over the past month were infected with the virus through family members, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Monday, calling for extra antivirus precautions inside homes.
"Among the local (COVID-19) patients who tested positive over the past month, 25 percent were found to have been infected via their family members," the prime minister said during an interagency meeting on the COVID-19 response.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea investigating new suspected case of highly pathogenic bird flu
SEOUL -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Monday it has identified a new suspected case of highly pathogenic bird flu, amid the growing concerns over the disease further straining the local poultry industry.
The new suspected case was reported from a duck farm in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-----------------
(LEAD) Public disapproval of Moon's presidency close to 60 pct: Realmeter
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has tied its all-time low, while public disapproval of his job performance has surged to the highest point so far, a poll showed Monday.
In the four-day Realmeter survey conducted on 2,008 people, aged 18 or older, nationwide till last Thursday, 36.7 percent of respondents supported the president, down 2.8 percentage points from the previous week.
-----------------
Claims over EV faulty parts soar in past 5 years
SEOUL -- Claims over faulty parts in electric vehicles have soared in South Korea over the past five years, the transport ministry said Monday.
The number of registered EVs jumped to 131,923 units at the end of November this year from a meager 10,855 at the end of 2016, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
