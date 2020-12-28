Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Two senior legal officials nominated to lead new high-profile anti-corruption agency

17:57 December 28, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- Two senior legal officials were nominated Monday for the inaugural leadership of a powerful investigation agency handling corruption by high-ranking officials.

A seven-member committee entrusted to recommend candidates for the first chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said it has nominated Lee Kun-ree and Kim Jin-wook for the post.

The 57-year-old Lee, a former prosecutor, is currently a vice chairman of the state-run Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission while the 54-year-old Kim, a former judge, is serving as a senior researcher at the Constitutional Court.

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae leaves a meeting room at the National Assembly on Dec. 28, 2020, after a committee picked two candidates for the inaugural leadership of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO). (Yonhap)

The two were selected with consent from five of the recommendation committee's seven members, while the other two, who are allied with the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), walked out of the meeting in a boycott of the nomination process, the committee said.

The committee added that the two candidates will be formally recommended to President Moon Jae-in for the final choice.

The closure of the protracted nomination process is expected to expedite the launch of the CIO, a core pillar of Moon's presidential campaign pledge to reform so-called powerful investigative institutions, especially the state prosecution service.

By law, the CIO was to go into operation in mid-July, but the PPP had protested its launch and vetoed the committee's nomination process via two committee members on its side.

Led by the ruling Democratic Party, which commands a majority, the National Assembly passed a revised law earlier this month, requiring consent from at least five, not six, of the seven committee members to nominate inaugural CIO chief candidates.

The panel also includes two members from the DP side, the justice minister, the head of the National Court Administration and the head of the Korean Bar Association.

This image shows photos and profiles of Kim Jin-wook and Lee Kun-ree, both nominated for the inaugural leadership of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials on Dec. 28, 2020. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK