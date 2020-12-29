Go to Contents
07:11 December 29, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea confirms 1st COVID-19 variant (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon approves land minister's appointment amid opposition protests (Kookmin Daily)
-- COVID-19 variant from Britain reaches S. Korea, alarm over quarantine (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon unilaterally approves land minister's appointment (Seoul Shinmun)
-- COVID-19 variant from Britain enters S. Korea (Segye Times)
-- No reason to show concern over COVID-19 vaccine: Moon (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Mutated COVID-19 variant from Britain detected day before banned entrants (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea confirms 1st COVID-19 variant from Britain (Hankyoreh)
-- 2 senior legal officials nominated to lead new high-profile anti-corruption agency (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Delivery Hero to sell Yogiyo for takeover of Woowa (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment to be available next month (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- British virus strain reaches Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- COVID-19 variant from UK puts local authorities on alert (Korea Herald)
-- Korea on alert over spread of new COVID-19 variant (Korea Times)
(END)

