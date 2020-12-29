(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 29)

Moon is expected to press for Byeon's appointment as soon as possible in a desperate bid to tighten his rule amid signs of becoming a lame duck president earlier than expected. Moon has been driven into a corner since a Seoul court granted an injunction Thursday that was requested by Prosecutor General Yoon Suk-youl against the justice ministry's decision to suspend him from duty for two months. The disciplinary action has triggered controversy as it was aimed at kicking Yoon out of the prosecution apparently over his anti-corruption campaign against the inner circle of political power.