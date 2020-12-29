New virus cases back to over 1,000 again, daily death toll hits another high of 40
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases bounced back to over 1,000 on Tuesday after three days despite tougher virus curbs that have been extended for another week, and daily virus deaths hit another high of 40 amid a looming medical system crisis.
The country added 1,046 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,030 local infections, raising the total caseload to 58,725, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The daily infections rebounded again from 808 cases on Monday and 970 on Sunday. The nation's daily virus cases have hovered around 1,000 since mid-November.
Forty people died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 859 and marking the largest-ever daily total since the country reported its first confirmed virus case in late January.
On Sunday, the KDCA extended the current Level 2.5 distancing measures in the capital area and the Level 2 restrictions in the rest of the country until Jan. 3 on concerns over the impact on the economy.
Health authorities will decide whether to move on to Level 3, the highest in its five-tier scheme, before the extended deadline.
Instead of applying measures that would deal a heavy blow to millions of small merchants, health authorities have deployed "targeted" virus curbs.
Since last Wednesday, the greater Seoul area has banned gatherings of five or more people. Restaurants in the greater Seoul area face a fine if they allow gatherings of more than four people. The strongest-ever measures have been applied nationwide since last Thursday as well.
Ski resorts and famous tourism venues were shut down to slow the spread of the virus during the Christmas and New Year's holiday season.
Adding woes to the country's battle against the pandemic, the KDCA on Monday confirmed a new, potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant from three people who arrived from Britain last Tuesday.
The government said it will suspend all flights from London to Incheon until Jan. 7 to prevent the virus variant from spreading in Korea, while making all incoming passengers from Britain and South Africa submit documents that prove they tested negative for COVID-19.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 40,703, up 1,435 from the previous day.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)