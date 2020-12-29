1990 -- Former President Chun Doo-hwan returns to his home in Seoul from Baekdam Temple in Gangwon Province, where he and his wife Lee Soon-ja confined themselves from November 1988 through December 1990 to escape public criticism of his involvement in the 1980 Gwangju massacre and irregularities during his term. Chun served as president until February 1988 after rising to power in 1980 through a 1979 coup.