Seoul prison adds 233 COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 748
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- A detention center in eastern Seoul has reported 233 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total caseload at the facility to 748, the government said Tuesday.
The Dongbu Detention Center found 233 more inmates were infected with the new coronavirus on Monday following its third mass testing, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) and the justice ministry. The testing was conducted Sunday on 1,689 prisoners who had initially tested negative.
They were put into cohort isolation in 15 buildings inside the detention center. The prison's medical staff will take care of patients who show no or light symptoms, while those with severe symptoms will be moved to hospitals, the justice ministry said.
As of Monday, a total of 748 inmates and prison officers has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
A group of 345 inmates who were earlier confirmed to have contracted the virus were transferred to a correctional facility in Cheongsong, about 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, that day.
Elderly people and those with underlying medical conditions were excluded from the transfer.
The Cheongsong prison was chosen as a residential treatment center for coronavirus-infected prisoners with mild or no symptoms.
"In order to swiftly contain the situation in which cluster infections are breaking out consistently, (the ministry) plans to come up with additional steps to strengthen antivirus measures in consultation with health authorities," a justice ministry official said.
