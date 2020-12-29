(LEAD) S. Korea reports most deaths amid spiking critically ill patients
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday reported the most coronavirus deaths in a single day, as critically ill patients continue to pile up amid spiking cases, health authorities said.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the country reported 40 additional deaths from COVID-19, sharply up from 11 reported a day earlier. The total caseload was increased to 859.
The KDCA said the jump in the death toll was also partially due to a delay in reporting.
The daily death toll has continued to show double-digit growth since Dec. 15, with the previous high of 24 reported on Dec. 21, the KDCA said.
An average of 19.6 people died of the COVID-19 virus per day over the past week, the authorities said.
The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients came to 330 on Tuesday, up 35 from the previous day, according to the KDCA.
Authorities said the country continues to witness an increase in COVID-19 patients in critical condition who require oxygen treatment, such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), mainly due to an increase in elderly patients.
The average fatality rate for COVID-19 patients came to 1.42 percent, compared with a whopping 15.57 percent among those aged 80 or older as of Monday, the KDCA said.
