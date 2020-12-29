(2nd LD) S. Korea confirms 31st case of highly pathogenic bird flu
(ATTN: UPDATES lead paras with latest confirmed case; CHANGES headline)
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday confirmed its 31st case of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza from local farms.
The latest case was reported at a chicken farm in Yeoju, 105 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Authorities earlier culled all poultry at the infected farm and at two other farms within a 500-meter radius.
The ministry is separately investigating three suspected cases at chicken and ornamental bird farms in Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital city, and at a duck farm in Iksan, North Jeolla Province.
As of Tuesday, local authorities have culled around 9.8 million birds.
All poultry within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms are culled.
The ministry said the domestic market for poultry products nevertheless remains stable, pointing out that the culling of birds had only a limited impact on supply.
Meanwhile, 42 bird flu cases in wild birds have been confirmed since late October.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)