Moderna to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae

11:02 December 29, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. biotech company Moderna will supply new coronavirus vaccine doses for 20 million people to South Korea starting in the second quarter of next year, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.

The deal was reached in a video conference between President Moon Jae-in and Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel held Monday, according to the South Korean presidential office.

President Moon Jae-in (R) talks with Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel (on the monitor) via video conference at the presidential office in Seoul on Dec. 28, 2020, in this photo provided by the office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)

