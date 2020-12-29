Moon pledges speedy provision of emergency virus relief grants from early Jan.
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday the government will swiftly provide the country's third round of emergency relief handouts worth around 9.3 trillion won (US$8.5 billion) to small business owners facing economic difficulties due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
"As custom measures to help out small business owners and those disenfranchised in terms of labor, we will swiftly execute the handouts from early January, as time is of the essence," Moon said during the last weekly Cabinet meeting of the year at Cheong Wa Dae.
The latest virus relief package toward small business owners was decided by the government and the ruling party on Sunday. Specifically, the government will offer relief grants of up to 3 million won for small business establishments affected by the pandemic.
The move comes as more small merchants and self-employed people are facing the growing burden of paying fixed rent fees amid government orders to suspend their businesses to curb the spread of community transmissions.
Moon also said the government will provide low interest loans and lower insurance costs to ease the burden of fixed costs of small business sites.
The president also explained that the government will offer emergency relief grants to contract workers and freelancers affected by toughened social distancing rules.
