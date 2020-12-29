(LEAD) Moon pledges speedy provision of emergency virus relief grants from early Jan.
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday the government will swiftly provide the country's third round of emergency relief handouts worth around 9.3 trillion won (US$8.5 billion) to small business owners facing economic difficulties due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
"As custom measures to help out small business owners and those disenfranchised in terms of labor, we will swiftly execute the handouts from early January, as time is of the essence," Moon said during the last weekly Cabinet meeting of the year at Cheong Wa Dae.
The latest virus relief package toward small business owners was decided by the government and the ruling party on Sunday. Specifically, the government will offer relief grants of up to 3 million won for small business establishments affected by the pandemic.
The move comes as more small merchants and self-employed people are facing the growing burden of paying fixed rent fees amid government orders to suspend their businesses to curb the spread of community transmissions.
Moon also said the government will provide low interest loans and lower insurance costs to ease the burden of fixed costs of small business sites.
The president also explained that the government will offer emergency relief grants to contract workers and freelancers affected by toughened social distancing rules.
Moon also stated that "the war against the coronavirus wasn't over" and asked the public service community to work much harder to overcome the national crisis with an extraordinary sense of resolve. He stressed that addressing the economic inequality expedited by the pandemic was a major task the administration had to deal with.
The president also praised positive economic indicators, such as the growth trend of exports and the local stock market reaching new record highs, despite the prolonged virus outbreak.
"The dynamism of our economy is growing further thanks to advancements of future-oriented new businesses and the startup venture scene," Moon noted. The president also pledged to swiftly carry out major projects, such as the Korean New Deal and the nation's pursuit of carbon neutrality by 2050.
