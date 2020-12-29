Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) New virus cases back to over 1,000 again, daily death toll hits another high of 40
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases bounced back to over 1,000 on Tuesday after three days despite tougher virus curbs that have been extended for another week, and daily virus deaths hit another high of 40 amid a looming medical system crisis.
The country added 1,046 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,030 local infections, raising the total caseload to 58,725, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(LEAD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOU -- U.S. biotech company Moderna has agreed to supply new coronavirus vaccine doses for 20 million people to South Korea starting in the second quarter of next year, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.
The agreement was reached in a videoconference between President Moon Jae-in and Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel held Monday, according to the South Korean presidential office.
(LEAD) Seoul prison adds 233 COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 748
SEOUL -- A detention center in eastern Seoul has reported 233 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total caseload at the facility to 748, the government said Tuesday.
The Dongbu Detention Center found 233 more inmates were infected with the new coronavirus on Monday following its third mass testing, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) and the justice ministry. The testing was conducted Sunday on 1,689 prisoners who had initially tested negative.
Court notices take effect on sell-off of Japanese firm assets to compensate wartime forced laborers
SEOUL -- Public notices of a local court took effect Tuesday to move forward a legal process to sell off local assets of a Japanese firm to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor, in a procedure likely to raise diplomatic tensions between Seoul and Tokyo.
The public notification to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries went into force at the start of Tuesday, as the company failed to carry out a 2018 order by the Supreme Court to compensate five plaintiffs, including a 91-year-old victim, with no diplomatic solution in sight.
S. Korea investigating 2 more suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu
SEOUL -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Tuesday it is investigating two additional suspected cases of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza from local farms, with the rising number of infections from wild birds straining the country's anti-virus fight.
Authorities have found two suspected cases from chicken and ornamental bird farms in Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital city, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
S. Korea delays launch of first homegrown space rocket
SEOUL -- South Korea said Tuesday it decided to delay the launch of its first locally built space launch vehicle by eight months due to complications in its assembly.
The Ministry of Science and ICT said it pushed back the launch of the three-stage rocket with a mock payload from February next year to October, adding it also postponed its second launch, carrying a real satellite, from October next year to May 2022.
