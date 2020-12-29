Asiana transports Russia's COVID-19 vaccines
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest carrier, said Tuesday it has transported the first consignment of Russia's COVID-19 vaccines produced in Korea.
Asiana delivered the first batch of Sputnik V, Russia's vaccine against COVID-19, to Moscow on Friday, with the second batch of the vaccine set to be transported under the cold chain delivery system late Tuesday, the company said in a statement.
Hankook Korus Pharm, a Korean pharmaceutical firm, manufactured the Russian vaccine on a consignment basis.
Airlines are expected to play a pivotal role in moving doses of vaccines across continents as the pandemic prolongs.
