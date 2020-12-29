Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- U.S. biotech company Moderna has agreed to supply new coronavirus vaccine doses for 20 million people to South Korea starting in the second quarter of next year, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.
The agreement was reached in a videoconference between President Moon Jae-in and Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel held Monday, according to the South Korean presidential office.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea reports most deaths amid spiking critically ill patients
SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday reported the most coronavirus deaths in a single day, as critically ill patients continue to pile up amid spiking cases, health authorities said.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the country reported 40 additional deaths from COVID-19, sharply up from 11 reported a day earlier. The total caseload was increased to 859.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to provide 9.3 tln-won relief package to virus-hit small businesses
SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday unveiled a 9.3 trillion-won (US$8.49 billion) relief package aimed at helping small businesses hit hard by virus restrictions and self-employed workers reeling from the economic fallout of the new coronavirus pandemic.
The third emergency relief handout is anticipated to lend a hand to 5.8 million people whose livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
-----------------
(2nd LD) COVID-19 cases tied to Seoul prison reach 762, 1 inmate dies during treatment
SEOUL -- The number of new coronavirus cases linked to an outbreak at a detention center in southeastern Seoul has soared to over 700, with one inmate patient having died this week during treatment, according to the government Tuesday.
The Dongbu Detention Center found 233 more inmates were infected with the new coronavirus on Monday following its third mass testing, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) and the justice ministry. The testing was conducted Sunday on 1,689 prisoners who had initially tested negative.
-----------------
(LEAD) Court notices take effect on sell-off of Japanese firm assets to compensate wartime forced laborers
SEOUL -- Public notices of a local court took effect Tuesday to move forward a legal process to sell off local assets of a Japanese firm to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor, in a procedure likely to raise diplomatic tensions between Seoul and Tokyo.
The public notification to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries went into force at the start of Tuesday, as the company failed to carry out a 2018 order by the Supreme Court to compensate five plaintiffs, including a 91-year-old victim, with no diplomatic solution in sight.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Police close probe without conclusion on ex-Seoul mayor's alleged sexual misconduct
SEOUL -- Police said Tuesday they have closed a five-month investigation into allegations that late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon sexually abused a former secretary, failing to reach a conclusion on the high-profile case.
In July, a municipal official who had formerly worked as a mayoral secretary filed a complaint with the police, accusing Park of having sexually harassed her over several years.
-----------------
(LEAD) USFK begins initial COVID-19 vaccinations
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) began administering its initial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday to health care workers, first responders, and its command team, including Gen. Robert Abrams, officials said.
The first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Korea on Friday and had been in cold storage at Camp Carroll in the southeastern county of Chilgok before being distributed to USFK's three military treatment facilities Monday, according to the U.S. military.
-----------------
N. Korea could conduct ICBM test early next year: think tank
SEOUL -- North Korea could test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the early months of the incoming U.S. administration of Joe Biden if nuclear talks between the two countries remain stalled, a local think tank said Tuesday.
The North has undertaken military provocations in the past to test Washington's approach or grab its attention when a new U.S. administration took office. President-elect Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.
-----------------
Gov't to grant over 3,000 pardons before New Year's Day
SEOUL -- The government will pardon 3,024 people, mostly convicted of minor crimes related to jobs, ahead of New Year's Day, the justice ministry announced Tuesday.
The presidential clemency, effective as of Thursday, will also be granted to some protesters of military facilities and small-scale business owners involved in economic crimes. Politicians, election law violators, business tycoons and convicted felons are excluded from the list.
(END)