N.K. leader helms politburo meeting to prepare for party congress in early January
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a politburo meeting of the Workers' Party and decided to hold a party congress early next month, state media reported Wednesday.
The politburo meeting of the ruling party's Central Committee on Tuesday "examined and made confirmation as to the qualifications of the delegates" and "proposals for forming the presidium, members of the platform and secretariat of the 8th Congress of the Party," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The meeting also adopted a decision on holding the meeting in early January. KCNA, however, did not specify the date of the upcoming gathering.
North Korea has said that it will hold a party congress for the first time in more than four years in January at which it will unveil a new economic development scheme. The rare party congress has drawn keen attention from the outside world as the North could also announce its new policy line on the United States and South Korea amid stalled denuclearization talks.
