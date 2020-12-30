Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:04 December 30, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to give 9.3 tln won to 5.8 mln people, including small biz (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 40 deaths overnight, fears over COVID-19 grow (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to double volume of Moderna's vaccine imports, Covax introduction unclear (Donga Ilbo)
-- 8 patients in one room, first death reported at detention center (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Belated responses create 'COVID-19 prison,' Dongbu detention center reports 1st death (Segye Times)
-- Cries for 'help' from detention center (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Leadership by veteran expert enables U.S.' fast vaccine development (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Police probe on ex-Seoul mayor ends without conclusion (Hankyoreh)
-- First death in Dongbu detention center, criticism arises over inaction about seriously ill patient (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 9.3 tln won of disaster relief fund to be given starting Jan. 11 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Stock craze, teenage investors grow 310,000 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon becomes vaccine-buyer-in-chief (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea unveils W9.3tr virus relief program to help small biz, freelancers (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't in hot seat over poor detention facility management (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK