(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 30)

If this becomes reality, there will be nothing for the prosecution to do but file accusations concerning President Moon Jae-in's nuclear phaseout policy, the election of his old friend as Ulsan's mayor and large-scale private equity fund frauds. Of course, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, if launched, will take over those cases. The office will likely serve Moon as a fail-safe system to obstruct investigations into him and his aides.