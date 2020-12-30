New virus cases above 1,000 for 2nd day, toughest virus curbs eyed
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 1,000 for a second straight day Wednesday as the government is mulling the toughest distancing rules to curb the pandemic.
The country added 1,050 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,025 locally transmitted infections, bringing the total caseload to 59,773, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The daily infections fell slightly from 1,046 cases a day earlier amid the stricter Level 2.5 virus curbs in the greater Seoul area, which were extended earlier by one week until Sunday.
South Korea's daily cases have hovered around 1,000 for the past week due mainly to mass cluster infections.
Twenty people have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 879, with the fatality rate of 1.47 percent.
The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients reached 332, up from 330 a day earlier.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 41,435, up 732 from the previous day.
