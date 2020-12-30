All remains quiet ahead of signing deadline for posted KBO star Na Sung-bum

The mantra that "age is nothing but a number" may not apply here. Kim is 25 years old, young enough that he may not even have reached his prime and that he can still learn to play a new position, either at second base or in the outfield, on the stacked Padres roster. Na turned 31 two months ago, and he is older than many players with the similar amount of pro experience because he came out of a four-year university. Na's recent injury history may also make clubs hesitant to go after him, while Kim has been the more durable of the two.