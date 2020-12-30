(LEAD) S. Korea investigating 2 suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Wednesday it is investigating two suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu from local farms, amid growing concerns that the disease may penetrate deeper into the local poultry industry.
Authorities are investigating the two suspected cases from ducks farms in North Jeolla Province and South Chungcheong Province, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Separately, the ministry said it confirmed two highly pathogenic H5N8 strains of bird flu on Wednesday.
The latest two cases were discovered in samples from a duck farm in Gokseong, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul, and from an egg farm in Gimpo, west of Seoul, according to the ministry.
Health authorities were culling poultry within a 3-km radius of the farm and issued a standstill order on poultry farms within a 10-km radius for 30 days, the ministry said.
Since identifying the first infection in late November, South Korea has reported 37 cases of the highly pathogenic H5N8 strain of bird flu from local farms.
As of Wednesday, local authorities have culled more than 10 million birds.
The ministry said the domestic market for poultry products nevertheless remains stable, pointing out that the culling of birds had only a limited impact on supply.
Meanwhile, 44 bird flu cases in wild birds have been confirmed since late October.
