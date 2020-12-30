Moon picks Constitutional Court scholar as inaugural CIO head
11:36 December 30, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday nominated Kim Jin-wook, a former judge serving as a senior researcher at the Constitutional Court, as the inaugural chief of a powerful investigation agency handling corruption by high-ranking officials, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Kim, 54, was among the two final candidates for the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) selected by a parliamentary recommendation committee on Monday.
He will face a National Assembly confirmation hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.
