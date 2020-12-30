Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Moon picks Constitutional Court scholar as inaugural CIO head

11:36 December 30, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday nominated Kim Jin-wook, a former judge serving as a senior researcher at the Constitutional Court, as the inaugural chief of a powerful investigation agency handling corruption by high-ranking officials, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Kim, 54, was among the two final candidates for the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) selected by a parliamentary recommendation committee on Monday.

He will face a National Assembly confirmation hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.

Kim Jin-wook, senior researcher at the Constitutional Court, arrives at his office in central Seoul on Dec. 30, 2020. President Moon Jae-in nominated Kim, a former judge, as the first chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK