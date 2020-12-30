(LEAD) Moon picks Constitutional Court scholar as inaugural CIO head
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday nominated Kim Jin-wook, a former judge serving as a senior researcher at the Constitutional Court, as the inaugural chief of a powerful investigation agency handling corruption by high-ranking officials, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Kim, 54, was among the two final candidates for the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) selected by a parliamentary recommendation committee on Monday.
He will face a National Assembly confirmation hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.
A graduate of Seoul National University, Kim began his career as a judge in 1995 after passing the state bar exam. He later worked as an attorney at the Kim and Chang law firm for 12 years from 1998.
Kim joined the Constitutional Court as a scholar in 2010 and served in key positions, including chief of staff, senior researcher and director general for international affairs. He also worked as a member of a one-time special prosecution team in 1999.
A senior Cheong Wa Dae official said Kim was chosen for his "expertise, sense of balance and competency," having experience in a wide range of areas in the legal field at large.
The CIO is expected to officially launch in January following Kim's official appointment.
Moon asked the National Assembly to cooperate with Kim's confirmation hearing to allow a swift launch of the CIO, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
