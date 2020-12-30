Seoul stocks turn higher in late morning in final session of 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks switched to gains to trade higher in the late morning on Wednesday, the last trading session this year, after the benchmark index closed at an all-time high the previous session.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.38 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,834.89 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks rebounded after a weak start on profit-taking, helped by strong advances on auto and contact-free tech heavyweights.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.13 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Internet portal giant Naver jumped 3.36 percent, with its rival Kakao rising 1.95 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.79 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem traded flat, but rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI gained 0.33 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics moved up 1.22 percent, while Celltrion fell 2.08 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,088.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.55 won from the previous session's close.
The first trading session of the new year will open one hour later at 10 a.m. on Monday. It will close at the usual time of 3:30 p.m., according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).
