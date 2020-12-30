Moon picks three-term ruling party lawmaker as new justice minister

Go to Contents
14:18 December 30, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday nominated Park Beom-kye, a three-term lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party, as the new justice minister, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Park, a former judge, will replace incumbent Choo Mi-ae, who offered her resignation earlier this month following a heated political tug-of-war with Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.

Park will face a National Assembly confirmation hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.

This file photo shows Rep. Park Beom-kye of the ruling Democratic Party. President Moon Jae-in on Dec. 30, 2020, nominated Park to become the new justice minister. (Yonhap)

