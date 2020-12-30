Go to Contents
(LEAD) Moon picks three-term ruling party lawmaker as new justice minister

14:43 December 30, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details from 3rd para; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday nominated Park Beom-kye, a three-term lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), as the new justice minister, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Park, a former judge, will replace incumbent Choo Mi-ae, who offered her resignation earlier this month following a heated political tug-of-war with Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.

Cheong Wa Dae credited Park as having strong insight and expertise from his work at the judiciary, government and National Assembly, and expected him to complete the work of prosecution reform being pushed by the administration.

Moon also tapped Rep. Han Jeoung-ae, DP's policy chief, as the new environment minister and picked Hwang Ki-chul, former chief of staff of the Navy, to head the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.

The nominees will face National Assembly confirmation hearings, which have yet to be scheduled.

These photos, provided by Cheong Wa Dae on Dec. 30, 2020, shows Democratic Party lawmakers Park Beom-kyu and Han Jeoung-ae, who were nominated by President Moon Jae-in as new justice and environment ministers, respectively, and Hwang Ki-chul, former chief of staff of the Navy who was tapped as the new veterans affairs minister. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

