Several of Moon's key aides offer resignations: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Several of President Moon Jae-in's top aides tendered their resignations Wednesday in order to alleviate the political burden of the president facing criticisms on several key domestic fronts, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Noh Young-min, presidential chief of staff, Kim Sang-jo, the president's chief of staff for policy, and Kim Jong-ho, senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, all offered their resignations, Chung Man-ho, senior presidential secretary for public communication, said during a press briefing.
The moves come as Moon's job approval ratings have markedly dropped to below 40 percent in recent weeks apparently due to the public fatigue toward the monthslong political tug-of-war between the justice minister and the prosecution chief and controversies over the government's COVID-19 vaccine procurement policy, among others.
Moon was widely expected to carry out a partial reshuffle soon of the Cabinet and key Cheong Wa Dae aides.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)