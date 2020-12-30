Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Prosecutors demand 9 years in prison for Samsung heir in retrial of bribery case

16:20 December 30, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Wednesday demanded nine years in prison for Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong in a retrial of a bribery case involving former President Park Geun-hye.

Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., faces charges of bribing the former president's longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil, in order to get government help in succeeding his father and securing control of Samsung Group.

He was initially sentenced to five years in prison in 2017 but freed the following year after an appellate court reduced the term to 2 1/2 years, suspended for four years.

In the retrial held at the Seoul High Court, prosecutors said Lee deserves nine years in prison, given Samsung's position and the example his imprisonment would set for the nation.

Lee Jae-yong (C), vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives at the Seoul High Court in southern Seoul on Dec. 30, 2020, to attend a hearing of a retrial of a bribery case involving former President Park Geun-hye. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK