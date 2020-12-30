Prosecutors demand 9 years in prison for Samsung heir in retrial of bribery case
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Wednesday demanded nine years in prison for Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong in a retrial of a bribery case involving former President Park Geun-hye.
Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., faces charges of bribing the former president's longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil, in order to get government help in succeeding his father and securing control of Samsung Group.
He was initially sentenced to five years in prison in 2017 but freed the following year after an appellate court reduced the term to 2 1/2 years, suspended for four years.
In the retrial held at the Seoul High Court, prosecutors said Lee deserves nine years in prison, given Samsung's position and the example his imprisonment would set for the nation.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)