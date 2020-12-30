(profile) Former judge committed to prosecution reform tapped as justice minister
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Park Beom-kye, nominated Wednesday as the new justice minister, is a third-term lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party who has demonstrated his commitment to prosecution reform.
The former judge, 57, has served in the presidential campaigns of both late former President Roh Moo-hyun and President Moon Jae-in.
While training to be a judge, Park interviewed then lawyer Roh for a student magazine for which he served as editor-in-chief.
After joining Roh's campaign in 2002, Park went on to work in the Roh administration as presidential secretary for civil affairs and presidential secretary for legal affairs.
During that time, he worked with Moon, then the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs.
Since 2012, Park has won three straight terms as a National Assembly lawmaker representing a district in the central city of Daejeon, with assignments on the Legislation and Judiciary Committee and the Strategy and Finance Committee.
In the last presidential election, he worked as chief of the Moon campaign's situation room.
Highlighting his commitment to prosecution reform, Park recently introduced a revised bill aimed at facilitating the launch of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.
He made news this year for berating Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, who has been at odds with Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae for months over prosecution reforms.
At a parliamentary session, Park accused Yoon of carrying out "selective justice" and scolded him for not sitting up straight in his chair.
In 2013, Park had made comments in support of Yoon on his Facebook page and called him a "righteous prosecutor."
The pair entered the Judicial Research and Training Institute the same year in order to train for their legal careers.
Park was born in Yeongdong County, North Chungcheong Province, in 1963 and graduated from Yonsei University in Seoul with a law degree.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)