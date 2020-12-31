(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 31)

The latest basic scheme for electricity supply assumes that Korea's electric power consumption will increase by an annual average of 0.6 percent for 15 years through 2034. But many experts predict the country will see its electricity consumption rise at a faster pace in keeping with what is known as the "fourth industrial revolution," featuring artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, big data marketing and other high-tech sectors. Demand for electricity could go up by up to three times by 2050, if the goal of carbon neutrality is to be achieved by then as Moon has pledged.