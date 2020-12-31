2 USFK-affiliated people test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- A retired American service member and his spouse tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
The individuals, who reside in the southeastern city of Sangju, developed symptoms consistent with the virus and were confirmed Wednesday to have been infected, according to USFK.
They last visited Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Dec. 18 and are currently in isolation at a facility at the camp designated for COVID-19 patients, the command said.
South Korean and the U.S. authorities "are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to these individuals," USFK said in a statement.
Their route of infection is not immediately known.
The latest cases among the USFK-affiliated population rose to 482, most of whom have tested positive upon arrival in South Korea from the United States.
