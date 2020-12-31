S. Korea submits greenhouse gas reduction target to U.N. climate convention secretariat
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has submitted an updated greenhouse gas reduction target for 2030 and its long-term low emission strategy to the U.N. climate change convention secretariat, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
On Wednesday, the ministry, as the "national focal point," sent to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change Secretariat the target to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions 24.4 percent from the 2017 level by 2030, as well as the 2050 carbon neutral strategy.
The submission is in line with the Paris Agreement, an international climate change pact that calls for a signatory to communicate its target, called the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), as well as its long-term low greenhouse gas emission development strategy (LEDS).
Seoul's long-term strategy includes its "New Deal" program centering on harnessing green and digital technologies to create sustainable jobs, help revitalize the overall economy and move toward carbon neutrality.
