Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #greenhouse gas cut

S. Korea submits greenhouse gas reduction target to U.N. climate convention secretariat

15:59 December 31, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has submitted an updated greenhouse gas reduction target for 2030 and its long-term low emission strategy to the U.N. climate change convention secretariat, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the ministry, as the "national focal point," sent to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change Secretariat the target to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions 24.4 percent from the 2017 level by 2030, as well as the 2050 carbon neutral strategy.

The submission is in line with the Paris Agreement, an international climate change pact that calls for a signatory to communicate its target, called the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), as well as its long-term low greenhouse gas emission development strategy (LEDS).

Seoul's long-term strategy includes its "New Deal" program centering on harnessing green and digital technologies to create sustainable jobs, help revitalize the overall economy and move toward carbon neutrality.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK