Defense chief vows full readiness posture for peninsula peace in New Year's message

00:00 January 01, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook pledged Friday to establish a staunch defense posture against any threats this year to best support the country's efforts to build a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

In his New Year's message, Suh also called for further strengthening the Korea-U.S. alliance and expediting efforts for Seoul's retaking of wartime operational control (OPCON) of its troops from Washington.

Troops belonging to the Army's 51st division check a fence at Gungpyeong Port, 55 kilometers south of Seoul, along the west coast of South Korea on Dec. 30, 2019. (Yonhap)

"We should make every effort to maintain a watertight military readiness posture in all directions to support the establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula," the minister said.

Suh stressed the importance of education and training with a focus on combat missions and tighter discipline, while guarding against complacency.

"Based on such strong power, we can create momentum for the implementation of the Sept. 19 inter-Korean military agreement," he added. The 2018 pact, named the Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA), calls for halting all hostile acts against each other.

The minister also asked for "more systematic and proactive" approaches to the envisioned OPCON transfer, saying that the transition is "a task of our times for self-defense."

Seoul and Washington are working for the conditions-based OPCON transfer. Though the transition is not time-based, the current Moon Jae-in administration hopes to retake the OPCON of its troops from Washington within his term that ends in May 2022.

"The Korea-U.S. alliance has been a key pillar of peace and prosperity over the past 70 years and will be a crucial key for a new era of peace," Suh said. "We should expand our fields of cooperation further and boost partnership to deal with transnational, nonmilitary threats."

Suh expressed gratitude for the role military members have played in the country's antivirus moves and vowed to strive to improve service members' welfare and the overall barracks culture this year.

Newly commissioned nurse officers stand in line to enter the Armed Forces Daegu Hospital in the southeastern city of Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 4, 2020. Around 200 military medical staffers were to begin to treat civilian COVID-19 patients at the military hospital the following day. (Yonhap)

