BOK's dollar selling, buying on par in Q3 market smoothing operations
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) on Thursday said that its selling and buying of the U.S. dollar remained on par in the third quarter, as part of its efforts to help ease fluctuations in the local currency market prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
In the second quarter, the BOK sold a net US$345 million, smaller than a net sale of $5.85 billion three months earlier.
The central bank began releasing such data in March 2019 to help boost the transparency of its market stabilization steps.
The BOK said the FX market stabilized in the third quarter, compared with the first quarter when market jitters heightened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Korean currency closed at 1,169.50 won against the U.S. dollar on Sept. 29, compared with 1,203.00 won at the end of June.
At the end of March this year, the won closed at 1,217.4 to the dollar, sharply down from 1,156.4 won at the end of last year.
In March, the BOK began injecting U.S. dollars by tapping its $60 billion currency swap facility with the U.S. Federal Reserve.
