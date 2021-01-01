Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headline

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

10:42 January 01, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- Democracy trapped in 'black and white' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 76 pct of public think it is difficult to accumulate wealth by earning wages (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon appoints new chief of staff, senior secretary for civil affairs (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon appoints new chief of staff, senior secretary for civil affairs (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Coronavirus-related death reported in Seoul prison (Segye Times)
-- Moon appoints new chief of staff, senior secretary for civil affairs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 97-year-old, the oldest to recover from coronavirus, cites 'hope' as best medicine (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Let's seek new grand change in post coronavirus era (Hankyoreh)
-- You Young-min with business background to serve as chief of staff during remaining term of president (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- One step of courage, one step of hope, let's run again, Korea (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Prisons locked down with Level 3 distancing measures (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Second year of panic: What's in store for Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Korea needs to build 'more inclusive' society (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK