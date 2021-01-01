Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- Democracy trapped in 'black and white' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 76 pct of public think it is difficult to accumulate wealth by earning wages (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon appoints new chief of staff, senior secretary for civil affairs (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon appoints new chief of staff, senior secretary for civil affairs (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Coronavirus-related death reported in Seoul prison (Segye Times)
-- Moon appoints new chief of staff, senior secretary for civil affairs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 97-year-old, the oldest to recover from coronavirus, cites 'hope' as best medicine (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Let's seek new grand change in post coronavirus era (Hankyoreh)
-- You Young-min with business background to serve as chief of staff during remaining term of president (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- One step of courage, one step of hope, let's run again, Korea (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Prisons locked down with Level 3 distancing measures (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Second year of panic: What's in store for Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Korea needs to build 'more inclusive' society (Korea Times)
(END)