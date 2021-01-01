(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 1)

Moon has no other choice but to replace Choo because of her reckless and irresponsible attempts to kick Yoon out of the prosecution. A Seoul court put the brakes on her drive against Yoon by putting on hold the execution of the justice ministry's decision to suspend Yoon from duty for two months. The court action came after President Moon approved the disciplinary action against Yoon who has been attacked for targeting the inner circle of the political power over corruption allegations.