Moon inspects combat readiness on Peace Eye aircraft
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in flew on a Peace Eye military aircraft early Friday and inspected South Korea's combat readiness in a show of commitment to national defense on New Year's Day, the presidential office said.
It is the first time that a South Korean president has flown on the airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft regarded as a core part of the South Korean Air Force, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
The E-737 Peace Eye took off with Moon aboard at around 6:30 a.m. from the military airfield in Seongnam, south of Seoul, after the president was briefed on details of the plane by Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul.
The aircraft flew for about two hours over South Korea's territorial sea and land, it added.
Later, Moon praised soldiers for training day and night to keep a high level of military readiness and thanked them for their sacrifice to keep the country safe and help people enjoy New Year's Day in peace, the presidential office said.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)