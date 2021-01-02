Go to Contents
Moon pays tribute at national cemetery, pledges efforts for return to normalcy

10:39 January 02, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Saturday paid tribute to fallen national heroes at a state cemetery in Seoul and pledged to chart a path to normalcy for pandemic-weary citizens.

Moon visited Seoul National Cemetery, flanked by his top aides, such as Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and his new chief of staff, You Young-min, as the president envisions a strategy to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerate the economic recovery this year.

"(I will try to make) citizens regain their normal life and make our country leap forward as a leading nation," Moon wrote in the visitors' book at the cemetery.

Also accompanying Moon were Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and other Cabinet members, as well as National Security Office chief Suh Hoon.

President Moon Jae-in writes a message in the visitors' book at Seoul National Cemetery in the southern part of the capital on Jan. 2, 2021. (Yonhap)

