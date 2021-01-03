Sunday's weather forecast
09:00 January 03, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 03 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -1/-9 Sunny 0
Incheon -1/-8 Sunny 0
Suwon 00/-9 Sunny 0
Cheongju 00/-9 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 02/-8 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 00/-14 Sunny 0
Gangneung 03/-5 Sunny 0
Jeonju 02/-6 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 03/-5 Cloudy 20
Jeju 07/03 Cloudy 20
Daegu 04/-5 Sunny 20
Busan 06/-3 Sunny 20
(END)