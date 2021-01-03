Go to Contents
Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 January 03, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 03 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -1/-9 Sunny 0

Incheon -1/-8 Sunny 0

Suwon 00/-9 Sunny 0

Cheongju 00/-9 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 02/-8 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 00/-14 Sunny 0

Gangneung 03/-5 Sunny 0

Jeonju 02/-6 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 03/-5 Cloudy 20

Jeju 07/03 Cloudy 20

Daegu 04/-5 Sunny 20

Busan 06/-3 Sunny 20

(END)

