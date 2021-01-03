S. Korea's eco-friendly car exports jump 40 pct in 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of environment-friendly vehicles jumped 40 percent in 2020 from a year earlier on growing demand for less-emitting cars, the trade ministry said Sunday.
Exports of all-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles climbed to US$4.6 billion last year from $3.3 billion a year ago, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Eco-friendly vehicles accounted for 12 percent of the country's overall vehicle shipments last year, up from 7.7 percent the previous year, the ministry said.
Hyundai Motor Group, the country's biggest carmaker by sales, mainly exports all-electric models, the Kona EV and the Ioniq Electric, and the Nexo hydrogen car.
