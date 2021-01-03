(LEAD) 121 more COVID-19 cases reported at Seoul prison
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- A prison in southeastern Seoul reported 121 more cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday following its latest round of mass testing.
The justice ministry announced 121 inmates at Dongbu Detention Center in Seoul were among 126 newly infected individuals at prisons across the country as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
The number of COVID-19 cases indentified at Dongbu Detention Center is now 1,062, which includes 22 workers at the correctional facility. The detention center conducted its fifth round of massive virus tests on 1,122 inmates on Saturday.
The latest tally also raised the total caseload at South Korean prisons to 1,108 -- 1,068 inmates and 40 members of the prison staff.
Dongbu Detention Center has been responsible for the vast majority of those cases since reporting its first virus case in November.
The figure from the justice ministry does not include cases connected to virus-infected inmates, such as their friends and family members, as well as people who were released from the prison in recent weeks.
Dongbu inmates who were transferred to other correctional facilities to ease congestion at the Seoul prison have also tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.
