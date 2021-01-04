Monday's weather forecast
09:00 January 04, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-8 Sunny 60
Incheon 01/-7 Sunny 60
Suwon 02/-8 Sunny 60
Cheongju 02/-8 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 03/-8 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 01/-13 Sunny 60
Gangneung 05/-3 Sunny 20
Jeonju 05/-6 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 06/-5 Cloudy 10
Jeju 10/04 Sunny 20
Daegu 05/-5 Sunny 10
Busan 08/-2 Sunny 0
