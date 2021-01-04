Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:00 January 04, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-8 Sunny 60

Incheon 01/-7 Sunny 60

Suwon 02/-8 Sunny 60

Cheongju 02/-8 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 03/-8 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 01/-13 Sunny 60

Gangneung 05/-3 Sunny 20

Jeonju 05/-6 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 06/-5 Cloudy 10

Jeju 10/04 Sunny 20

Daegu 05/-5 Sunny 10

Busan 08/-2 Sunny 0

(END)

