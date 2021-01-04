Samsung heir visits chip plant to mark start of 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of South Korea's top conglomerate, Samsung Group, on Monday checked the company's chip business plans to mark the start of the new year.
Lee discussed Samsung's future strategy with senior executives after attending an event celebrating arrival of foundry production equipment at its second chip factory in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, according to the company.
Samsung's Pyeongtaek Line 2 started mass production of advanced mobile DRAM chips using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology last year. This year, the South Korean tech titan plans to fully operate a foundry fabrication line at the second fab in Pyeongtaek.
Samsung, the world's largest memory chip maker, said Lee also inspected the construction site for its third fab in Pyeongtaek and discussed cooperative measures with representatives from local vendors.
Lee has been focusing on bolstering Samsung's chip manufacturing capabilities in recent years.
In 2019, Samsung unveiled a plan to become the world's No. 1 logic chip maker by 2030 by investing 133 trillion won (US$123 billion) to bolster its competitiveness in the system chip and foundry businesses.
According to market researcher TrendForce, the global foundry industry is expected to collect its largest revenue ever in 2021 at US$89.6 billion, up 6 percent from a year earlier.
Samsung was projected to remain in second place with a market share of 18 percent in 2021, up 1 percentage point from a year ago. Industry leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) was estimated to take 54 percent of the market in 2021, TrendForce data showed.
