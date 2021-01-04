Go to Contents
NCSOFT's Lineage 2M to land in Japan, Taiwan in Q1

14:18 January 04, 2021

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Lineage 2M, a mobile massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), will land in Japan and Taiwan during the first quarter of this year, South Korean online game maker NCSOFT Corp. said Monday.

The mobile version of the mega-hit game Lineage 2 will be simultaneously available on Google's Android and Apple's iOS devices in the two Asian countries, the company said.

This photo, provided by South Korean online game maker NCSOFT Corp. on Jan. 4, 2020, shows the Japanese version of Lineage 2M, a mobile massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Lineage 2M, which integrates NCSOFT's technology and expertise built over the past 20 years, features full 3D graphics and 4K UHD resolution.

The game was launched in the country in late 2019.

The mobile game is a follow-up to the online MMORPG Lineage II, which was launched in 2003. Other mobile entries in the series are NCSOFT's Lineage M and Netmarble Corp.'s Lineage 2 Revolution.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

