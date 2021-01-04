Go to Contents
S. Korean oil tanker seized by Iran for environmental pollution: reports

21:19 January 04, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean-flagged oil tanker has been seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz for alleged environmental pollution, news reports said Monday.

The MT Hankuk Chemi, which had been travelling from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates, was stopped by Iranian authorities for alleged "oil pollution" in the Persian Gulf and the strategic waterway, the Associated Press reported.

Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency also reported on the seizure in a tweet.

Seoul's foreign ministry has yet to issue any comment on the reports.

