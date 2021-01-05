Korean-language dailies

-- How Dongbu Detention Center became 'COVID prison' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Pushed to brink, fitness clubs open in defiance of quarantine rules (Kookmin Daily)

-- Vaccines to be authorized within 60 days, inoculations to begin in late Feb. (Donga Ilbo)

-- 'We can't take it anymore': fitness clubs defy quarantine rules (Seoul Shinmun)

-- COVID-19 causes personal bankruptcy (Segye Times)

-- Ruling party offers relief funds ahead of election (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Amid declining population, Moon administration adds 90,000 civil servants (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't speeding up vaccination schedule, Pfizer vaccines to be available in Feb. (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Liberals-Moderates' alliance backing Moon administration breaks off (Hankook Ilbo)

-- KOSPI bullish to open Year of Ox, nears 3,000 points (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KOSPI flies high on 1st day, reaches 2,944 points (Korea Economic Daily)

