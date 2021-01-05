Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BOK chief-debt

BOK chief sees need for debt restructuring in post-COVID era

10:01 January 05, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The chief of South Korea's central bank said Tuesday that debt restructuring may be needed once the coronavirus pandemic wanes.

Along with debt distress, Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said the nation's economy must address the issue of liquidity hoarding in asset markets in the aftermath of the pandemic.

In a message for the new year to financial firms, however, Lee urged them to continue to support households and companies this year, citing heightened concerns over the pandemic and its economic fallout.

The BOK has said it will maintain an accommodative monetary policy this year to help the economic recovery from the pandemic.

In November last year, the BOK held its policy rate at a record low of 0.5 percent while slightly revising up last year's economic outlook.

Driven by signs of a modest recovery in exports, the BOK revised up its 2020 economic growth outlook to a 1.1 percent contraction, compared with a previous forecast of a 1.3 percent retreat.

The BOK expected the economy to grow 3 percent in 2021, more than a previous forecast of a 2.8 percent expansion.

BOK chief sees need for debt restructuring in post-COVID era - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK