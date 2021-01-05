Another soldier tests positive for coronavirus
10:41 January 05, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- A soldier based on the southwestern Jin Island has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
The enlistee was confirmed to have contracted the virus in a test conducted before his return from holiday, according to the ministry.
The latest case brought the total number of COVID-19 patients among the military members to 509.
Nationwide, South Korea added 715 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload to 64,979.
