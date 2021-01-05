Pro football chief elected to 3rd term
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The current head of South Korean professional football has been elected to his third consecutive term.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Tuesday that its president Kwon Oh-gap will start his third four-year term on Jan. 15. Kwon, chairman of the shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., has been at the league's helm since 2013.
According to the K League, Kwon, 69, was the sole candidate for the position. Instead of holding an election, the league's election committee reviewed Kwon's candidacy and announced him as the president.
Over the past eight seasons on Kwon's watch, the K League adopted a promotion-relegation system and has sold broadcast rights to multiple international partners. The league also tried to ensure transparency by disclosing player payrolls and paid attendance figures.
Kwon said he will try to ensure sustainable growth for the K League over the next four years.
